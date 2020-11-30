TMC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Match Preview

Tapan Memorial Club are slated to face Kalighat Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TMC vs KAC match prediction, probable TMC vs KAC playing 11 and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team.

An exciting day of cricket awaits us today. #KalighatClub and #TapanMemorial clash with each other at 3 pm. #EastBengal faces #CalcuttaCustoms in the second game of the day.



An exciting day of cricket awaits us today. #KalighatClub and #TapanMemorial clash with each other at 3 pm. #EastBengal faces #CalcuttaCustoms in the second game of the day.

TMC vs KAC live: TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction and preview

With both teams positioned in the top half of the points table, the upcoming contest between the two sides promises to be a gripping one. The Tapan Memorial Club team are a step ahead of their counterparts in terms of points and are second in the standings. Having played four matches in the league so far, the team has lost only a single fixture.

Tapan Memorial Club did not make an ideal start to their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign as they faced a defeat in their first match itself against Twin Club. However, they have bounced back strongly with three successive wins and will aim to continue that winning streak. Kalighat, on the other hand, find themselves in third place after four matches. They have two wins in the tournament so far and a strong performance against the in-form Tapan Memorial Club will do wonders for their confidence.

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TMC vs KAC Dream11 team, squad list

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TMC squad

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: KAC squad

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from TMC vs KAC playing 11

S Das Sr

S Ahmed

Sudip Chatterjee

Shubham Chatterjee

TMC vs KAC match prediction: TMC vs KAC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Sudip Chatterjee

Batsmen: G Chauhan, J Basu, T Godara

All-rounders: S Das Sr (c), Shubham Chatterjee (vc), S Ahmed, S Dutta

Bowlers: R Prasad, P Pramanik, P Barman

TMC vs KAC live: TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction

As per our TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TMC vs KAC live does not guarantee positive results.

