TMC Vs TOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

Tapan Memorial will face Town Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Sunday, December 6. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TMC vs TOC match prediction, probable TMC vs TOC playing 11 and TMC vs TOC Dream11 team.

TMC vs TOC live: TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction and preview

TMC are the team to beat in the tournament and the way they played so far, makes them the favourites to win the title. At the time of writing, they were up against East Bengal Club in which they had an upper hand in the match. A win will certainly keep them at the top spot.

TOC, on other hand , were second on the points table and at the time of writing, were slated to play Mohun Bagan in the second match on Saturday. They were behind TMC only on net run rate and needed to win versus Mohun Bagan by a huge margin to claim the top spot. Even though the match versus TMC is a tough proposition, TOC will be hoping to upstage the current table-toppers by bringing their A-game. Fans can expect a cracking contest between these two teams.

TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: TMC vs TOC probable playing 11

TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: TMC probable playing 11

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prayas Ray Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das.

TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: TOC probable playing 11

Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Gitimoy Basu (wk), Mirza Danish Alam, Avijit Singh (c), Pankaj Shaw, Ayan Bhattacharjee, MD Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Ananta Saha, Kazi Saifi

TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TMC vs TOC Dream11 team

Gitimoy Basu

Kazi Saifi

Sandipan Das Sr

Ramesh Prasad

TMC vs TOC match prediction: TMC vs TOC Dream11 team

TMC vs TOC live: TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction

As per our TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TMC vs TOC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TMC vs TOC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TMC vs TOC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

