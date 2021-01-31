TN Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final

Tamil Nadu will go up against Baroda in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The TN vs BRD match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on January 31, 2021. Here is our TN vs BRD Dream11 prediction, TN vs BRD Dream11 team and TN vs BRD Dream11 top picks.

Arun Karthik starred with the bat as Tamil Nadu registered a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan to secure a place in the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final. 👌👌 #TNvRAJ #SF1



Watch the highlights of the match 🎥👇https://t.co/s1YxMjUfTC pic.twitter.com/rttswgysHx — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 29, 2021

Also Read | Mushtaq Ali T20 Final: Formidable Tamil Nadu Favourites Against Buoyant Baroda

TN vs BRD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As the BCCI's first domestic series in almost a year, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's success will determine the outcome of domestic cricket in the country for the foreseeable future. Fans can be prepared for a high-octane battle between Baroda and Tamil Nadu in the final match of the tournament on January 31. Undefeated Elite Group 'B' toppers, Tamil Nadu will be aiming for their second title — their first since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2006-07.

They boast a formidable lineup of stars like Dinesh Karthik, N. Jagadeesan — who is the highest scorer of the tournament so far, Shahrukh Khan and Murugan Ashwin among others. Tamil Nadu took on Rajasthan in the semi-finals, chasing their 154-run total in just 18.4 overs to make it to the final.

Baroda on the other hand, are looking at creating a tournament record by taking their total SMAT title haul to three. Now playing without their captain Krunal Pandya and having overcome the loss of Deepak Hooda at the start of the series, Baroda took on Punjab in the second semi-final under the guidance of young new captain Kedhar Devdhar, winning by 25 runs to make it to the final. The team will also have the services of Vishnu Solanki, Atit Sheth, Karthik Kakade and Lukman Meriwala among others.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why He Refused To Cut 'kangaroo' Cake Post Historic Win Vs Aussies

TN vs BRD playing 11 prediction

Tamil Nadu - Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist

Baroda - Kedhar Devdhar (C), Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade

TN vs BRD Key Players

Tamil Nadu - N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed

Baroda - Kedhar Devdhar, Karthik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala

Also Read | Virat Kohli Set To Break HUGE MS Dhoni Record In Home Series Against England

TN vs BRD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Kedhar Devdhar, C Hari Nishanth, Arun Karthik, N Jagadeesan

Allrounders: R Sonu Yadav, Karthik Kakade

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Lukman Meriwala, M Mohammed

TN vs BRD match prediction

According to our TN vs BRD match prediction, Tamil Nadu will win this match.

Note: The TN vs BRD Dream11 prediction and TN vs BRD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TN vs BRD Dream11 team and TN vs BRD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians' Reported 16-year-old Nagaland Target Confirmed In IPL 2021 Auction Pool

Image Credits: BCCI Domestic Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.