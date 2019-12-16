TN Vs HIM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tamil Nadu will square off against Himachal Pradesh in round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season on Tuesday, December 17 at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. The match will commence at 9:30 AM (IST).
Tamil Nadu are coming on the back of a loss against their arch-rivals Karnataka by 26 runs. They will want to win this game and create momentum as these are early days of the tournament.
On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh also lost their last game against Saurashtra by five wickets. It will be a tough task for Himachal to beat Tamil Nadu but they certainly have the players who can win them matches. A win in this match will do a world of good to their confidence.
Vijay Shankar (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith, Abhishek Tanwar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, K Mukunth, and Manimaran Siddharth
Ankit Kalsi (Captain), Ankush Bains (Wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Nikhil Gangta, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Raghav Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria and Nitin Sharma.
