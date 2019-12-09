TN Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tamil Nadu will face Karnataka in the Round 1 fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match which will be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Monday, December 9 at 9:30 AM IST. Karun Nair will captain Karnataka and Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | ECB unsure of Moeen Ali's comeback in Test cricket after he was dropped for SA series

TN vs KAR Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Karnataka:

Karun Nair(captain), Sharath BR(wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Srinivas Sharath, Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, David Mathias, V Koushik, and Devaiah

Tamil Nadu:

Vijay Shankar(captain), Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith, Abhishek Tanwar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, K Mukunth, and Manimaran Siddharth

ALSO READ | Brian Lara recalls mid-90s 'downward spiral'; urges focus on Cricketers' mental health

TN vs KAR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Sharath BR

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Dega Nischal, Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar (captain)

Bowlers: Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan backs Graeme Smith, urges Cricket South Africa to put him in charge

TN vs KAR Prediction and Form Guide

Karnataka start as favourites to win the game and earn you maximum Dream11 points.

In last year's Ranji Trophy, Karnataka finished third in the Elite Group A and B standings with 3 wins and 3 draws in eight matches. Their highest run scorers were Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Dega Nischal. Their best bowlers were Ronit More and Shreyas Gopal.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu finished 14th in the Elite Group A and B standings with 1 win and 5 draws in eight matches. Their best batsmen were Baba Indrajith and Abhinav Mukund. Their best bowlers were Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and T Natarajan.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja turns 31: The all-rounder's comeback that won the cricketing world over