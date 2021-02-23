TN Vs MP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Tamil Nadu will take on Madhya Pradesh in an Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Here is our TN vs MP Dream11 prediction, TN vs MP Dream11 team and TN vs MP Dream11 top picks.

TN vs MP Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Its been a glorious start to the year for Dinesh Karthik and his fierce Tamil Nadu side. Having just won a prestigious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, the side will be hoping to get their hands on the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. Tamil Nadu started their campaign with a last-over victory over Punjab, chasing a massive 288-run total.

However, they will come into this match having lost their last game. DK and his side fell apart, managing just 176 runs that their opponents chased down in just 29.1 overs. Tamil Nadu are now at the 4th place in their group with 4 points and an NRR of -1.227.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh have had a terrible start to their campaign as well. With two losses in two games, Madhya Pradesh are in last place in their group and have an NRR of -3.349, making their qualification chances look bleak. MP's first loss came against Jharkhand by a dismal 324 runs. The side recovered well, putting up a high total of 243 in their game against Vidarbha. The team bowlers did well to take the match to the last over but just failed to defend their total with 7 balls remaining.

TN vs MP playing 11 prediction

Tamil Nadu - Arun Karthik, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, R Sonu Yadav, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Madhya Pradesh - Abhishek Bhandari, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava, Parth Sahani, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Pandey, Gaurav Yadav.

TN vs MP Key Players

Tamil Nadu - Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Madhya Pradesh - Parth Sahani, Aditya Shrivastava, Abhishek Bhandari

TN vs MP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (C)

Batsmen: Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Bhandari, Aditya Shrivastava

Allrounders: Baba Aparajith (VC), Parth Sahani

Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Kumar Kartikeya, Gaurav Yadav

TN vs MP match prediction

According to our TN vs MP match prediction, Tamil Nadu will win this match.

Note: The TN vs MP Dream11 prediction and TN vs MP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TN vs MP Dream11 team and TN vs MP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

