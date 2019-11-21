TN Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match Details

The upcoming Super League Group B match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai will be played at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on Friday, November 22 and it is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST.

TN vs MUM match preview

The ongoing 11th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy began with a game between Andhra and Bihar on November 8. The tournament continues the ongoing 2019-20 Indian domestic cricket season, which started with the Duleep Trophy this August. 38 teams are participating in the domestic T20 event which features 154 matches in a round-robin, super league and knockout formats. Going on current form and T20 players, Tamil Nadu are expected to defeat Mumbai.

TN vs MUM squad details

TN Squad

Dinesh Karthik (wk and c), Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan, G Periyaswamy

MUM Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sujit Nayak, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Parikshit Valsangkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Atif Attarwala, Kruthik Hanagavadi

TN vs MUM Dream11 team prediction

Keeper – Aditya Tare

All-rounder – Vijay Shankar

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dinesh Karthik (vc), Baba Aparajith, Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer

Bowlers – Washington Sundar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur

