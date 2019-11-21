The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

TN Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match Details

Cricket News

TN vs MUM Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on November 22.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
tn vs mum dream11

The upcoming Super League Group B match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai will be played at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on Friday, November 22 and it is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

TN vs MUM match preview

The ongoing 11th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy began with a game between Andhra and Bihar on November 8. The tournament continues the ongoing 2019-20 Indian domestic cricket season, which started with the Duleep Trophy this August. 38 teams are participating in the domestic T20 event which features 154 matches in a round-robin, super league and knockout formats. Going on current form and T20 players, Tamil Nadu are expected to defeat Mumbai.

Also Read | IND Vs BAN: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In The Upcoming T20I Series

TN vs MUM squad details

TN Squad

Dinesh Karthik (wk and c), Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan, G Periyaswamy

MUM Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sujit Nayak, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Parikshit Valsangkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Atif Attarwala, Kruthik Hanagavadi

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

TN vs MUM Dream11 team prediction

  • Keeper – Aditya Tare
  • All-rounder – Vijay Shankar
  • Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dinesh Karthik (vc), Baba Aparajith, Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer
  • Bowlers – Washington Sundar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG