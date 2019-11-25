TN Vs PUN Dream11 Line-up, Match Prediction, Top Picks And Team News

Tamil Nadu will face Punjab in a Super League Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20. The match will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Monday, November 25 at 2:30 PM IST. Dinesh Karthik will captain Tamil Nadu and Mandeep Singh will lead Punjab. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Tamil Nadu:

Dinesh Karthik(captain/wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, N Jagadeesan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Hari Nishanth, and Jagatheesan Kousik.

Punjab:

Mandeep Singh(captain), Anmol Malhotra(wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Nikhil Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Sharad Lumba, Simran Singh, and Krishan Alang.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik (captain)

Batsmen: Baba Aparajith, Hari Nishanth, Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounders: Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Mandeep Singh (vice-captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Bowlers: M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

Tamil Nadu are currently third in the Super League Group B standings with one win out of two games. Their last game was against Mumbai and was won by Tamil Nadu by seven wickets. Their best batsmen were C Hari Nishanth and Vijay Shankar. Their best bowlers were Manimaran Siddharth and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore.

Punjab are currently second in the Super League Group B standings with one win in two games. Their last game was against Karnataka and the latter won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen were captain Mandeep Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Their best bowlers were Harpreet Brar and Mayank Markande.

