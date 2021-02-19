TN Vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Tamil Nadu and Punjab are scheduled to meet in their opening fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Saturday, February 20 at the Emerald High School Ground, Indore. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at our TN vs PUN match prediction, top picks for TN vs PUN playing 11 and the TN vs PUN Dream11 team.

TN vs PUN live: TN vs PUN Dream11 prediction and preview

After their stellar performance in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, both Tamil Nadu and Punjab gear up to battle it out in the 50-over format. The Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu side performed exceptionally well to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and would look to replicate the same success in this format as well. Punjab also have a stellar line-up with proven white-ball players in their side. After their impressive stint in the T20 competition, they will look to lay their hands on the coveted Vijay Hazare Trophy with an inspiring performance.

ALSO READ | PBKS IPL 2021 Team: List Of Players After KL Rahul & Co. Spend 34.4 CR At Auction 2021

TN vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TN vs PUN Dream11 team

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, Jaganath Sinivas, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, G Periyaswamy, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Sonu Yadav, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

ALSO READ | 'Felt Like The Loneliest Guy': Virat Kohli Shares He Was Depressed After 2014 England Tour

Punjab: Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila, Siddarth Kaul, Gitansh Khera, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Markande, Rohan Marwaha, Simran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Barinder Sran

TN vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TN vs PUN playing 11

N Jagadeesan

B Aparajith

M Singh

A Sharma

ALSO READ | Kumar Sangakkara Reveals Why Ben Stokes Will Not Bowl Much For RR In Upcoming IPL 2021

TN vs PUN match prediction: TN vs PUN Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: D Karthik

Batsmen: A Singh, A Karthik, M Singh (VC), N Jagadeesan (C)

All-rounders: A Sharma, B Aparajith, G Mann

Bowlers: A Singh, M Siddharth, M Ashwin

ALSO READ | KKR Team CEO Venky Mysore Reveals Harbhajan Singh's Unique Reaction On Joining Team: WATCH

TN vs PUN live: TN vs PUN Dream11 prediction

As per our TN vs PUN Dream11 prediction, Tamil Nadu will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TN vs PUN Dream11 prediction, top picks, and TN vs PUN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TN vs PUN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: TAMIL NADU CRICKET ASSOCIATION INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.