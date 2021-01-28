TN Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final Preview

Tamil Nadu will go up against Rajasthan in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The TN vs RJS match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on January 29, 2021. Here is our TN vs RJS Dream11 prediction, TN vs RJS Dream11 team and TN vs RJS Dream11 top picks.

WATCH: Mahipal Lomror's stroke-filled 78* (37) vs Bihar 👍👍



The Rajasthan left-hander tonked 5 sixes & 5 fours in his unbeaten 78-run blitz in the #QF4 of #SyedMushtaqAliT20. 👌👌 #BIHvRAJ



Video of his knock 🎥👉 https://t.co/ix0mxyROSA pic.twitter.com/SAecFKBXWk — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Call Up 16-year-old Nagaland Spinner For Trials Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

TN vs RJS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Elite Group 'D' toppers Rajasthan will take on Elite Group 'B' toppers, Tamil Nadu, in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Rajasthan have made it to this stage after losing just one league stage match while Haryana have remained undefeated through the series. Rajasthan took on Plate Group toppers, Bihar in the fourth quarter-final on Wednesday, putting up 164 runs on the board, courtesy of Mahipal Lomror's 78* (37). With the Indian team set to fly to Chennai for their quarantine, Rajasthan will lose Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar for the rest of their games.

In the second quarter-final, Tamil Nadu defeated Himachal Pradesh, chasing down their 135 run total in just 17.5 overs. Sonu Yadav took three wickets, while Baba Aparajith and Shahrukh Khan added 52* and 40* (19) to help Tamil Nadu take the win. The winner of this match will meet either Baroda or Punjab in the finals on January 31. Rajasthan will be looking for their first title at the tournament whereas Tamil Nadu will be vying for their first since their victory in the inaugural edition in 2006-07.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Goes House Hunting In Delhi, Fans Come Up With Comical Suggestions Online

TN vs RJS playing 11 prediction

Tamil Nadu - Narayan Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik (wk & c), C Hari Nishanth, Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, R Sonu Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier.

Rajasthan - Bharat Sharma (wk), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Akash Singh.

TN vs RJS Key Players

Tamil Nadu - Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Sonu Yadav

Rajasthan - Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Ravi Bishnoi

Also Read | Will Tim Paine And Co. Put Forth A Big OUTRAGEOUS Demand To Tour South Africa?

TN vs RJS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Bharat Sharma

Batsmen: Narayan Jagadeesan (C), Ankit Lamba (VC), C Hari Nishanth, Shahrukh Khan

Allrounder: Mahipal Lomror, Baba Aparajith

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Sonu Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Aniket Choudhary

TN vs RJS match prediction

According to our TN vs RJS match prediction, Tamil Nadu will win this match.

Note: The TN vs RJS Dream11 prediction and TN vs RJS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TN vs RJS Dream11 team and TN vs RJS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Aleem Dar Delighted After Umpiring In First-ever Home Test, Indian Fans Laud Pak Veteran

Image Credits: BCCI Domestic Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.