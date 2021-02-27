TN Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Live Streaming Details; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Tamil Nadu will go up against Vidarbha in the final Elite Group ‘B’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Emerald High School Ground, Indore on February 28, 2021. Here is our TN vs VID Dream11 prediction, TN vs VID Dream11 team and TN vs VID Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Women's Squad Vs SA: Veteran Pacer Shikha Pandey Axed, Rookie Keeper Shwetha Gets Maiden Call-up

TN vs VID Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The last group stage match for Group B will see Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020 winners Tamil Nadu take on Vidarbha. With just 4 points - from their sole win and three losses in the four games they have played until now - this will be the end of the road for the Vidarbha side for this season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. On the other hand, this match will be of utmost importance in deciding whether Tamil Nadu can make it a double and go on to win the SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy both in the same year.

After four games, TN have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.251. As of now, Jharkhand are leading Group B with 12 points while four other teams (including TN) are on 8 points each. Dinesh Karthik and co. can only hope to win this game and have all other results go their way if they want to make it to the quarter-finals.

TN vs VID live streaming details

The Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha game can be watched live in India on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the social media channels and websites of the BCCI as well as the participating teams.

Also Read | Vaughan Accuses BCCI Of Strongarming ICC, Seeks Deduction In WTC Points For Poor Pitches

TN vs VID playing 11 prediction

Tamil Nadu - Arun Karthik, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, R Sonu Yadav, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Vidarbha - Faiz Fazal (c), Sanjay Raghunath, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Karnewar, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare

TN vs VID Key Players

Tamil Nadu - Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Vidarbha - Faiz Fazal, Ganesh Satish, Saurabh Dubey

Also Read | Mayanti Langer Has EPIC Expression After IND-ENG Test Finished In 2 Days; See Picture

TN vs VID Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (C)

Batsmen: Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Faiz Fazal, Ganesh Satish, Sanjay Raghunath

Allrounders: Baba Aparajith (VC)

Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare

TN vs VID match prediction

According to our TN vs VID match prediction, Tamil Nadu will win this match.

Note: The TN vs VID Dream11 prediction and TN vs VID Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TN vs VID Dream11 team and TN vs VID Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Is Hyderabad Cricket In Trouble? Mohammad Azharuddin Rift With HCA Reportedly Widening

Image Credits: Dinesh Karthik Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.