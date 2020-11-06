TN XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Semi-final Preview

Chargers XI will lock horns with Titans XI in the 1st semi-final of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our TN XI vs CHA XI match prediction and TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.

TN XI vs CHA XI live: TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Titans XI have emerged as the most successful team in the competition with consistent match-winning performances. They are the team to beat in the Andhra T20 League and have had a stellar run so far. Having played 10 matches in the league, Titans XI have lost only two of them.

Chargers XI's campaign has not been equally successful. They have only three wins to their name and have struggled to win matches consistently. An intense battle between the two sides is on the cards, as they look to book a berth in the final.

TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

TN XI vs CHA XI playing 11 prediction: TN XI squad for TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

TN XI vs CHA XI playing 11 prediction: CHA XI squad for TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

G Reddy

L Mohan

K Rahul

N Reddy

TN XI vs CHA XI match prediction: TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat, B Sumanth

Batsmen: C Kumar, G Saleh, S Rashid

All-rounders: K Rahul (vice-captain), G Reddy (captain), N Reddy

Bowlers: L Mohan, A Teja, C Stephen

TN XI vs CHA XI live: TN XI vs CHA XI match prediction

As per our TN XI vs CHA XI match prediction, TN XI will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TN XI vs CHA XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

