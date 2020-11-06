TN XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Semi-final Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Chargers XI will lock horns with Titans XI in the 1st semi-final of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our TN XI vs CHA XI match prediction and TN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.
Titans XI have emerged as the most successful team in the competition with consistent match-winning performances. They are the team to beat in the Andhra T20 League and have had a stellar run so far. Having played 10 matches in the league, Titans XI have lost only two of them.
Chargers XI's campaign has not been equally successful. They have only three wins to their name and have struggled to win matches consistently. An intense battle between the two sides is on the cards, as they look to book a berth in the final.
Semifinals 1: TITANS XI vs CHARGERS XI#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #playsafe #cricket #ranjiplayers #andhracricketteam pic.twitter.com/gvg2t4ixVn
KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.
Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart
Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat, B Sumanth
Batsmen: C Kumar, G Saleh, S Rashid
All-rounders: K Rahul (vice-captain), G Reddy (captain), N Reddy
Bowlers: L Mohan, A Teja, C Stephen
As per our TN XI vs CHA XI match prediction, TN XI will be the favorites to win the match.
