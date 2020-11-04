TN XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Match Preview

Titans XI and Champions XI will feature in the 29th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. TN XI vs CPN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our TN XI vs CPN XI match prediction and TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team.

TN XI vs CPN XI live: TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have fared well in the inaugural Andhra T20 League so far. They will meet in their final league match of the season on Thursday.

Titans XI have been the most dominant team in the competition with seven wins out of nine encounters. They sit at the top of the points table courtesy of their consistent performances. Champions XI started slowly but picked up pace as the tournament progressed. They occupy the third spot and will be aiming to claim a vital two points in their last group stage fixture.

TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

TN XI squad for TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan

CPN XI squad for TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.

TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

A Hebbar

R Bhui

G Reddy

L Mohan

TN XI vs CPN XI live: TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Tarun, U Girinath

Batsmen: L Mohan, R Bhui, C Kumar

All-rounders: A Hebbar (captain), G Reddy (vice-captain), M Verma

Bowlers: V Reddy, S Kishore, C Stephen

TN XI vs CPN XI live: TN XI vs CPN XI match prediction

As per our TN XI vs CPN XI match prediction, TN XI will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TN XI vs CPN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

