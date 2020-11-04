TN XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Titans XI and Champions XI will feature in the 29th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. TN XI vs CPN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our TN XI vs CPN XI match prediction and TN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team.
Both the teams have fared well in the inaugural Andhra T20 League so far. They will meet in their final league match of the season on Thursday.
Titans XI have been the most dominant team in the competition with seven wins out of nine encounters. They sit at the top of the points table courtesy of their consistent performances. Champions XI started slowly but picked up pace as the tournament progressed. They occupy the third spot and will be aiming to claim a vital two points in their last group stage fixture.
Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the "Karbonn Andhra T20" from Tomorrow ie. October 22nd to November 8th 2020.#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketis back #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricketassociation pic.twitter.com/Mnt10PaUBu— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020
KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan
ALSO READ | Marlon Samuels Retires From All Forms Of The Game Days After Ben Stokes Controversy
Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.
ALSO READ | Wahab Riaz Reacts To Shane Watson's Retirement, Ignores 2015 World Cup Rivalry
ALSO READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tweets After Hyderabad Qualify, Injured Pacer Missed By Fans Badly
Wicket-keepers: S Tarun, U Girinath
Batsmen: L Mohan, R Bhui, C Kumar
All-rounders: A Hebbar (captain), G Reddy (vice-captain), M Verma
Bowlers: V Reddy, S Kishore, C Stephen
ALSO READ | Wasim Akram Says 'sport Mustn't Be Mixed With Politics' As Dream11 IPL Has No Pakistanis
As per our TN XI vs CPN XI match prediction, TN XI will be the favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Which cricketer has played the maximum number of IPL matches? IPL facts and stats latest
1 hour ago
Quinton de Kock Dream11 IPL 2020 price, stats, net worth and personal life
2 hours ago
Plunket Shield CTB vs NK live streaming, pitch and weather report, team news, preview
2 hours ago
CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Plunket Shield live
3 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan meditates before Qualifier 1 against Mumbai, fans react to star's picture
3 hours ago
Marlon Samuels net worth, personal life and controversies on retirement from cricket
4 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points