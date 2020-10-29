TN XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Titans XI and Kings XI will square off in the 16th match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. The TN XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the TN XI vs KIN XI match prediction and the TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.

TN XI vs KIN XI live: TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

With both the teams performing exceptionally well in the competition, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in their duel. Kings XI sit right at the top of the table with only a single loss after five fixtures. In their last encounter, the team earned a thrilling 3-run win over Chargers XI after a closely fought battle. Titans XI, who were unbeaten for their first four matches, faced their first defeat of the season as they went down against Champions XI on Wednesday. The winner of the clash stands a chance to become the table toppers.

TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

TN XI vs KIN XI playing 11 prediction: TN XI squad for TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

TN XI vs KIN XI playing 11 prediction: KIN XI squad for TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

N. Reddy

C. Gnaneshwar

G. Reddy

C. Kumar

TN XI vs KIN XI match prediction: TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S. Tarun

Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, C. Kumar, L. Mohan

All-rounders: N. Reddy (captain), P. Tapaswi, G. Reddy (vice-captain), S. Khan

Bowlers: K. Rao, D. Swaroop-kumar, A. Kumar

TN XI vs KIN XI live: TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

As per our TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI vs KIN XI top picks and TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. TN XI vs KIN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

