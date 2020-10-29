TN XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Titans XI and Kings XI will square off in the 16th match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. The TN XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the TN XI vs KIN XI match prediction and the TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.
With both the teams performing exceptionally well in the competition, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in their duel. Kings XI sit right at the top of the table with only a single loss after five fixtures. In their last encounter, the team earned a thrilling 3-run win over Chargers XI after a closely fought battle. Titans XI, who were unbeaten for their first four matches, faced their first defeat of the season as they went down against Champions XI on Wednesday. The winner of the clash stands a chance to become the table toppers.
Wicket-keepers: S. Tarun
Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, C. Kumar, L. Mohan
All-rounders: N. Reddy (captain), P. Tapaswi, G. Reddy (vice-captain), S. Khan
Bowlers: K. Rao, D. Swaroop-kumar, A. Kumar
As per our TN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.
