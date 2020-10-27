TN XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Chargers XI and Legends XI are slated to meet in the 12th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. The TN XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the TN XI vs LEG XI match prediction and the TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.
The contest is extremely crucial for Legends XI, as they languish at the bottom of the table. After the completion of their first three games, the side is yet to get off the mark on the points table. They need a victory to rise up the ranks on the standings. Legends XI will face a stiff challenge as they take on the table-toppers Titans XI. The team is unbeaten in the competition and will aim to continue their dream run. With both the teams having explosive players in their line-ups, an enthralling contest is on the cards.
Match 09: Titans XI vs Chargers XI— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 26, 2020
Titans XI won by 3 wickets#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/ljRLnxXjAJ
KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.
Wicket-keepers: S. Tarun
Batsmen: C. Kumar, G. Saleh, L. Mohan
All-rounders: G. Reddy (captain), Girinath Reddy (vice-captain), G. Manish, S. Khan
Bowlers: I. Raman, M. Reddy, C. Stephen
As per our TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.
