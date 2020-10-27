TN XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Chargers XI and Legends XI are slated to meet in the 12th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. The TN XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the TN XI vs LEG XI match prediction and the TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.

TN XI vs LEG XI live: TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The contest is extremely crucial for Legends XI, as they languish at the bottom of the table. After the completion of their first three games, the side is yet to get off the mark on the points table. They need a victory to rise up the ranks on the standings. Legends XI will face a stiff challenge as they take on the table-toppers Titans XI. The team is unbeaten in the competition and will aim to continue their dream run. With both the teams having explosive players in their line-ups, an enthralling contest is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Varun Chakravarthy 'never Gives Up': Cricketers, Fans Laud Spinner For India Team Call Up

TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

TN XI vs LEG XI playing 11 prediction: TN XI squad for TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Thrilled To See Skipper Rohit Sharma Back In The Nets

TN XI vs LEG XI playing 11 prediction: LEG XI squad for TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu.

ALSO READ | Gayle-Mandeep Duo Takes Punjab Into Top Four In IPL 2020, Defeat Kolkata By 8 Wickets

TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

G. Reddy

G. Manish

Girinath Reddy

S. Khan

TN XI vs LEG XI match prediction: TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S. Tarun

Batsmen: C. Kumar, G. Saleh, L. Mohan

All-rounders: G. Reddy (captain), Girinath Reddy (vice-captain), G. Manish, S. Khan

Bowlers: I. Raman, M. Reddy, C. Stephen

TN XI vs LEG XI live: TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

As per our TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens After Limited-overs Snub From The Australia Series

Note: TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI vs LEG XI top picks and TN XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. TN XI vs LEG XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Source: Andhra Cricket Association Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.