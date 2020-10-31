TN XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Titans XI will go up against Warriors XI in match 20 of the Andhra T20 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST on October 31 from the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. Here is our TN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team and top picks.

TN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Titans XI have become a dominant force in the first-ever edition of the Andhra T20 League. The side has won five of the six matches they've played so far. They are top of the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 1.093. Their only loss so far came against Champions XI. In their last match, Lalith Mohan and Girinath Reddy took 7 wickets combined to restrict Kings XI to just 63 runs. TN XI chased down the required total in 12 overs to win their fifth game.

The Warriors XI have had a more average season, winning three and losing three so far. They are in 4th place on the table with 6 points. They lost their last match against Champions XI after failing to chase down the required total of 174 runs.

TN XI vs WAR XI playing 11 prediction

Titans XI predicted playing XI

Hemant Reddy, KV Kashyap Prakash, Girinath Reddy, S Tarun, Gulfaam Saleh, A Prasanth, Shoaib Md Khan, C Kranthi Kumar, Lalith Mohan, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, T Vijay

Warriors XI predicted playing XI

Pranith Manyala, Murumulla Sriram, Prasanth Kumar, E Dharani Kumar, PP Manohar, SK Md-Kamil, P Saran-Teja, Tejaswi, Mohammad Rafi, J Vinod-Naidu, Karan Khanna

TN XI vs WAR XI live: TN XI vs WAR XI top picks

Titans XI - S Tarun, Girinath Reddy, Lalith Mohan

Warriors XI - Prasanth Kumar, Tejaswi, J Vinod-Naidu

TN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

Batsmen - Murumulla Sriram, C Kranthi Kumar, Lalith Mohan,

Bowlers - Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, P Tejaswi (C), J Vinod-Naidu

All Rounder - Prasanth Kumar, Girinath Reddy, Mohammad Rafi

Wicket Keepers - P Saran-Teja, S Tarun (VC)

TN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction

According to our TN XI vs WAR XI match prediction, Titans XI will win this encounter.

Note: The TN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction and TN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Andhra Cricket Association Twitter

