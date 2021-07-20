TNPL 2021 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match 2 Live In India?

After washing out of the opening match of the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are all set to lock horns at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The fifth edition of TNPL is taking place after a gap of one year due to the COVID-19 crisis. The new schedule was announced by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) earlier this month after it was forced to postpone the 2020 edition of the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies will take the field against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Where to watch TNPL 2021 Live streaming?

With the TNPL 2019 defending champions taking on the field on Tuesday, fans are eager to know where to watch CSG vs ITT. Notably, all matches will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network like Star Sports 1 Tamil. TNPL 5 matches will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss slated to occur 30 minutes before at 7:00 pm IST.

Key players:

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans- M Mohammad, N Mohammed Ashik, Adhithya Giridhar

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi, Narayan Jagadeesan, Sandeep Warrier

Chepauk Super Gilles vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans full squad

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: M Mohammed(c), Aswin Crist, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Siddharth, N Mohammed Ashik(w), R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, S Dinesh, S Aravind, Tushar Raheja, S Manigandan, Ashwin Balaji, M Rooban Raj, Dinesh Karthik, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Affan Khader, Lakshmi Sathiyanarayanan, Thangaraj Natarajan, Rajappa Raajkumar

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad: Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sandeep Warrier, Ajith Kumar, B Arun, R Alexander, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Nilesh Subramanian, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, S Sujay, Harish Kumar, Arun Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, V Santhanasekar, Sai Prakash, H Prashid Akash, S Vijay Kumar

