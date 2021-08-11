TNPL 2021 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Eliminator?

Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings are set to clash against each other in the eliminator match of the TNPL 2021 tournament. The match between both teams is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at TNPL 2021 latest news today, TNPL 2021 points table list and Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings preview.

With the teams that are placed in third and fourth position on TNPL 2021 points table, fans are eager to know where to watch TNPL 2021 match today. Notably, all matches will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network like Star Sports 1 Tamil. TNPL 5 matches will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings preview

Coming to the TNPL 2021 points table list, Dindigul Dragons finished third on the points table with 8 points from seven matches. The team won four matches and lost three. They played their previous match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans which they comfortably won by 6 wickets. Lyca Kovai Kings on the other hand had seven points from seven matches with three wins and three losses, while one match ended with no result. They played a must-win match against Nellai Royal Kings which the team won by 7 runs. Talking about this fixture whoever losses this match will be knocked out of the competition, whereas the winners will advance to play Qualifier 2 against Chepauk Super Gillies on Friday.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings full squad

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishanth(C), K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Rajendran Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Gurjapneet Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, MS Sanjay, Kushan Kumar, S Arun

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Ajith Ram, Shahrukh Khan(C), Ramesh Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar, J Suresh Kumar(wk), Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Yudheeshwaran V, Atheeq Rahman, R Kavin, Anandakumar S, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh