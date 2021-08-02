TNPL 2021 Live Streaming: Where To Watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Madurai Panthers?

The 20th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 edition will take place between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Siechem Madurai Panthers today (August 2) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match is slated to start at 7:30 pm local time with the toss scheduled for 7:00 pm IST. Both teams are currently placed at the bottom half of the points table with ITT a rank above at number 5.

Where to watch RTW vs ITT match?

All Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ITT vs SMP Full squads:

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, Ravi Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed (Captain), Mohammed Ashik N (Wicketkeeper), Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthick KB (Wicketkeeper), Nirmal Kumar PS, Sugendhiran P, Silambarasan R, Shajahan M, Saravanan PK, Rohit R, Rocky B, Rajkumar K, Praveen Kumar P (Wicketkeeper), Mithun R, Kousik J, Kiran Akash L, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Gowtham V, Deeban Lingesh K, Chaturved NS (Captain), Chandrasekar DT, Aushik Srinivas R, Anirudh Sita Ram B, Varunb Chakravarthy.

ITT vs SMP Probable XIs:

ITT's Probable XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Suresh Kumar J (Wicketkeeper), Ashwin Venkataraman, Sai Sudharsan B, Shahrukh Khan M (Captain), Mukilesh U, Abhishek Tanwar, Ajith Ram S, Selva Kumaran N, Divakar R, Yudheeswaran V.

SMP's Probable XI: Praveen Kumar P (Wicketkeeper), Arun Karthick KB, Anirudh Sita Ram B, Chaturved NS (Captain), Kousik J, Mithun R, Sugendhiran P, Kiran Akash L, Silambarasan R, Gowtham V, Aushik Srinivas R.

Image: TNPL/Website

