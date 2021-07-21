TNPL 2021 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Nellai Royal Kings Vs Ruby Trichy Warriors?

The fifth edition of the TNPL is currently underway in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu as it is being held after a gap of one year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Nellai Royal Kings and Ruby Trichy Warriors will lock horns in the third game of the league today (July 21) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chepauk Super Gillies will defend their title from 2019 in the latest edition of the southern state-based tournament, which will be held between July 19 and August 15 this year. The first two matches of the 2021 edition were washed out as rain played spoilsport.

Where to watch TNPL 5?

All matches of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the match start?

The game between Nellai Royal Kings and Ruby Trichy Warriors is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST and the toss is scheduled to be held 30 minutes before the start of the match at 7:00 pm IST.

Full squad:

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Yazh Arun Mozhi, Sunil Sam, Sumant Jain, Santosh Shiv S, Karthik R, Rahil S Shah (Captain), Saravana Sumar P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Mukunth K, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Poiyamozhi M, Mathivanam M, Karthick Shanmugam, Hemanth Kumar G, Ganesh R, Rahul B, Antony Dhas W, Amith Sathvik VP (Wicketkeeper), Akash Sumra, Adithya Ganesh (Wicketkeeper), Keshav Krishna, Varun M Totadri.

Nellai Royal Kings: Sri Neranjan R, Sarathraj A, Rohith Ram R, Sarath Kumar M, Vivek R (Wicketkeeper), Suresh C, Veermani T, Senthil Nathan S, Suryap Prakash L, Ashwath Mukunthan, Pradosh Ranjan (Wicketkeeper), Harish NS, Indrajith, Abhinav M, Trilok Nag H, Sharun Kumar S, Sanjay Yadav R, Jitendra Kumar CSH, Thisayaraj Davidsonb, Arjun Murthy, Aparajith Baba (Captain), Ajith Kumar T.

Key Players:

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Antony Dhas, Rahil Shah

Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith and Indrajith

Image: TNPL/Website

