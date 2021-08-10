TNPL 2021 Live Streaming: Where To Watch RTW Vs CSG 1st Qualifier

Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies are set to clash against each other in the 1st Qualifier match of the TNPL 2021 tournament. The match between both teams is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, August 10 at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at TNPL 2021 Live Streaming, RTW vs CSG and Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies preview.

TNPL 2021 Live Streaming: Where to watch Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies match

With top two teams of the competition facing each other, fans are eager to know where to watch RTW vs CSG. Notably, all matches will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network like Star Sports 1 Tamil. TNPL 5 matches will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies preview

The Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies match is a clash between two top teams in the competition. Warriors are the current table-toppers with 10 points from 7 matches. The team is currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue their winning form by winning the upcoming match. Chepauk Super Gillies on the other hand are second on the table with 9 points from 7 matches. They faced the same opponent in their previous match which they lost by 7 wickets and so the team will be eager to not only settle the score but also move ahead in the competition.

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies full squad

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Yazh Arun Mozhi, Sunil Sam, Sumant Jain, Santosh Shiv S, Karthik R, Rahil S Shah (Captain), Saravana Sumar P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Mukunth K, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Poiyamozhi M, Mathivanam M, Karthick Shanmugam, Hemanth Kumar G, Ganesh R, Rahul B, Antony Dhas W, Amith Sathvik VP (Wicketkeeper), Akash Sumra, Adithya Ganesh (Wicketkeeper), Keshav Krishna, Varun M Totadri.

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad: Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sandeep Warrier, Ajith Kumar, B Arun, R Alexander, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Nilesh Subramanian, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, S Sujay, Harish Kumar, Arun Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, V Santhanasekar, Sai Prakash, H Prashid Akash, S Vijay Kumar