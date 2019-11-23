TNT Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Analysis And Other Match Details

North America's Super50 cricket tournament is near its end and the teams are doing everything they can to cement their position in the finals. In the upcoming match of the tournament, Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to face Guyana. The match is scheduled to take place at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The match will start at 11:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, November 23.

Guyana won their last match against the Windward Islands by 22 runs. On the other hand, Trinidad and Tobago lost their last game against the USA. In the upcoming match, Guyana would like to keep up their newly found winning streak, while Trinidad and Tobago would like to start fresh and gain some more confidence.

Also Read l Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to score 100 in a Day-Night Test

Who will take the Top 2 spots in Zone A & B to advance to the Colonial Medical Insurance #Super50 Semi-Finals? 👀 #WhoYouReppin #Super50 pic.twitter.com/pjKGGi3EIv — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 22, 2019

Also Read l Ind vs Ban live: Virat Kohli brings up 27th Test century as India stretch lead

TNT Vs GUY Dream11: Key Players

Trinidad and Tobago: Steven Katwaroo, Kyle Hope, Jeremy Solozano, Darren Bravo, Anderson Phillip

Guyana: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Barnwell, Leon Johnson, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton

Also Read l Sachin Tendulkar spills the beans on India's plan to trump Australia at Kolkata in 2001

TNT Vs GUY: Dream11 and Full Squad

Trinidad and Tobago Squad: Jeremy Solonazo, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Odean Smith, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (captain), Steven Katwaroo (wicketkeeper), Anderson Phillip, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Guyana Squad: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory (wicketkeeper), Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Gudakesh Motie

TNT Vs GUY: Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Steven Katwaroo

All-rounders: Chandrapaul Hemraj (captain), Christopher Barnwell (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Kyle Hope, Leon Johnson, Darren Bravo, Jeremy Solozano

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Anderson Phillip, Ronsford Beaton

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read l Ind vs Ban: When Sachin Tendulkar made nostalgic Eden Gardens chant 'Sachin Sachin'