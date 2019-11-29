TNT Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second semi-final of the ongoing 46th edition of Regional Super50 2019-20 will be played between Trinidad and Tobago and Leeward Islands on Friday, November 29. The game is scheduled to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and will start at 11:00 PM IST. The winner of the match will face West Indies Emerging Team in the final on Sunday, December 1.

The boundary that brought the West Indies Emerging Players closer to their 3 wicket victory!🥇 THEY HAVE DONE IT! 🙌🏾 #WIEPvBAR



Who will join you them in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup Finals after tomorrow's Semi Finals?? pic.twitter.com/mk38sCoZen — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 29, 2019

TNT vs LEI match preview

Ten teams are participating in the event with defending champions Combined Campuses winning the title in the 2018-19 edition. The List A tournament features group stage matches in a double round-robin format which are now followed by the knockout contests. Five teams were placed in each group (Group A and Group B) which includes teams from the West Indian domestic circuit as well as the national teams of Canada and the United States.

TNT vs LEI Squads

TNT Squad

Jeremy Solonazo, Jason Mohammed, Odean Smith, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (c), Steven Katwaroo (wk), Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Keegan Simmons, Akeal Hosein

LEI Squad

Jahmar Hamilton (c), Kieran Powell, Kezron Archibald, Devon Thomas (wk), Montcin Hodge, Keacy Carty, Yannick Leonard, Akeem Saunders, Amir Jangoo, Jason Campbell, Terrance Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Jeremiah Louis

TNT vs LEI Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Devon Thomas (Vice-Captain)

All-rounder – Imran Khan (Captain), Terrence Warde

Batsmen – Darren Bravo, Jeremy Solonazo, Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Jason Mohammed

Bowlers – Sheeno Berridge, Anderson Phillip, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

TNT start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

