TNT Vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And More Details

Trinidad & Tobago (TNT) will go head to head against the United States of America in the Regional Super50 Cup 2019 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 11:00 PM IST. TNT is placed on the top of the Group B table with 16 points. They have played five matches, registering 4 wins and a defeat. On the other hand, USA are placed on the fourth position, recording 4 defeats and 1 win in the five matches they played. USA had four consecutive losses in their opening games. They ended their losing streak with a win against the West Indies Emerging Team in their last match. It makes TNT the favourites to win.

Also Read | Sana Mir Announces Shock, Indefinite Break From International Women's Cricket

Also Read | New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Live Streaming, Schedule And More Details

TNT vs USA Dream11: Previous clashes and top picks

These teams will be meeting for the second time in the tournament. In their last encounter, TNT had a 43-run win against USA on November 16, 2019. Batting first, TNT posted a total of 244 runs with the loss of four wickets. Jason Mohammed top-scored for the winning team with a 62-ball 101 and Kyle Hope scored a 41-ball 47. For USA, Karima Gore picked two wickets. In their run-chase, USA could only manage to post 201 runs with the loss of seven wickets. Opening batsman Xavier Marshall top-scored with a 58-ball 53 for USA. For TNT, Imran Khan scalped three wickets in their win.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Time Frame To Become A Future IPL Coach

TNT vs USA Dream11: squad

Trinidad & Tobago: Imran Khan (c), Yannick Ottley (VC), Darren Bravo, Kyle Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Steven Katwaroo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Isaiah Rajah, Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster

United States of America: Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Steven Taylor (VC), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

TNT vs USA Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Monank Patel

Batsmen: Xavier Marshall, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo (VC)

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Jason Mohammed (C), Yannick Ottley

Bowlers: Cameron Stevenson, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Wins Fans All Over Again With Heartening Message On Men's Stereotypes