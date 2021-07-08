'To Break Stereotype': Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On Taking Commentary As An Active Cricketer

Veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK), recently opened up on why he chose to undertake commentary despite being an active cricketer. Dinesh Karthik and Team India's former batsman Sunil Gavaskar were sent to the UK by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the commentary duties ahead of the WTC Final.

With his sharp yet simple analysis, Dinesh Karthik became an instant hit in the commentary box when he made his debut in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand last month. Karthik was also praised on social media after he sledged Nasser Hussain a bit and yet earned plaudits from the former England captain. However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer recently faced the wrath on social media for sexist remarks during the England vs Sri Lanka third ODI.

Dinesh Karthik on taking commentary despite being an active cricketer

Before taking up the role of a commentator, Dinesh Karthik also did cricket analysis during India's home series against England. And after the suspension of IPL, the former KKR skipper got the opportunity to do commentary.

"I did that and it went pretty well. That is when I got the opportunity to do commentary and I decided to go for it. The mindset was just to speak about whatever little I know about the game," said Dinesh Karthik as reported by PTI.

"There are a lot of other sports like basketball and football where current players come on air when they are not playing. Even now during the Sri Lanka-England T20s, James Anderson was doing it for BBC in the next room. So it is a normal thing, it is only in India I think it is considered like that (post-retirement option). I obviously want to break that stereotype to an extent and I am happy to do this when I am not playing," added Karthik.

On commenting on players with whom you still play, Karthik said, "Commentary can be a lot of fun. You need to watch the sport very keenly to contribute in the right manner. Even while talking about the players (teammates), you just speak about the sport and you tell people how hard it is from their shoes. That is what I was trying to do."

"I enjoyed my process of understanding how each player would think at a certain point of time and speak on what is the right thing to do for them at the point of time. It has also been awesome to be sitting alongside Nasser and Athers (Atherton). They are the best in the business and just to get to chat about the game with them is something I have enjoyed immensely besides learning a huge amount," added Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik on T20 WC

While Dinesh Karthik is currently busy on his commentary duties, the veteran wicket-keeper is hopeful that he might make it into Team India's T20 World Cup Squad.

"A lot would depend on how the IPL goes, so looking forward to do well for KKR and let's see if that helps me (make the Indian team)," said Karthik.

Karthik further stated, "Well, playing for India is always hard. You only realise (when you are outside) how tough the sport is. "The stats say I have done well over a period of time. If I do well in the second half of IPL, who knows?"

Notably, Dinesh Karthik has not played for India since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in 2019.

(Image Credits: @DineshKarthik/Twitter)

(Story Inputs: PTI)