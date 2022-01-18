'To My Superhero...': Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute To Former Captain 'King' Virat Kohli

On Saturday, in a decision that took the cricket world by storm, Virat Kohli decided to step down as captain of the Indian Test team after seven years at the helm. He was India's most successful Test skipper ever having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches. Following Kohli's announcement, his Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Mohammed Siraj has penned a heartfelt message for his former skipper. Siraj called Kohli his 'superhero' and said he cannot be thankful enough for the support and encouragement that he got from him. He then said that Kohli had been a great brother to him and that he will always be his captain.

"To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will always be my captain, King Kohli," wrote Siraj in an Instagram post.

Ravichandran Ashwin also wonderfully articulated his feelings in regard to the decision and the impact he had on the team during his seven-year stint. He said that while captains are remembered for their records and wins, Kohli will be remembered for the kind of benchmarks he set. He then said that was his biggest take from Kohli's stint as a captain.

Virat Kohli steps down from all formats as skipper

Towards the end of 2021, BCCI had announced that Virat Kolhi would not be the captain of India's ODI team. Prior to that, Kohli had himself resigned from the role of India's T20I captain so that he could concentrate on Test cricket, however, it seems that is no longer the case. Why he gave up the captaincy is unknown and till Kohli himself speaks about it, everyone can just speculate on reasons. It is pertinent to note here that Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches.

