TOC Vs EBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Live

Town Club will go up against East Bengal Club in the sixth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge series today. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm on November 26 from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Here is our TOC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, TOC vs EBC Dream11 team and top picks for the match.
The inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge began on November 24 with a match between Mohun Bagan AC and Calcutta Customs. Town Club played Kalighat Club in the second game of the series and won by a margin of three wickets. Shubham Chatterjee's 63 runs helped Kalighat put up a total of 148. Md Kaif made 58 runs off 24 balls and helped his team seal the victory with 2 balls remaining. Artira Chatterjee and Aziz Ansari were the standout bowlers for Town Club.
Meanwhile, East Bengal Club have had a vastly contrasting start. East Bengal played their first game against Tapan Memorial Club yesterday. The team faced a massive batting collapse as the first three batsmen went down with just 9, 14 and 11 runs. This includes recent IPL debutante Shreevats Goswami, who will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes this time around. Dipanjan Mukherjee's 36 off 40 was the best batting effort from the side, while Mukesh Kumar's three-wicket haul was the best bowling performance for East Bengal.
Wicketkeeper – Shreevats Goswami (C)
Batsmen – Arindam Ghosh, Abhijit Bhagat, Purab Joshi, Pankaj Shaw
All-rounders – Arnab Nandy, Aziz Ansari, Md. Kaif (VC)
Bowlers – Mukesh Kumar, Aritra Chatterjee, Ananta Saha
According to our TOC vs EBC match prediction, Town Club will win this match.
