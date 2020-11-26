TOC Vs EBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Live

Town Club will go up against East Bengal Club in the sixth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge series today. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm on November 26 from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Here is our TOC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, TOC vs EBC Dream11 team and top picks for the match.

Also Read | Babar Azam Tougher To Bowl At Than Virat Kohli, Claims Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir

TOC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge began on November 24 with a match between Mohun Bagan AC and Calcutta Customs. Town Club played Kalighat Club in the second game of the series and won by a margin of three wickets. Shubham Chatterjee's 63 runs helped Kalighat put up a total of 148. Md Kaif made 58 runs off 24 balls and helped his team seal the victory with 2 balls remaining. Artira Chatterjee and Aziz Ansari were the standout bowlers for Town Club.

Meanwhile, East Bengal Club have had a vastly contrasting start. East Bengal played their first game against Tapan Memorial Club yesterday. The team faced a massive batting collapse as the first three batsmen went down with just 9, 14 and 11 runs. This includes recent IPL debutante Shreevats Goswami, who will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes this time around. Dipanjan Mukherjee's 36 off 40 was the best batting effort from the side, while Mukesh Kumar's three-wicket haul was the best bowling performance for East Bengal.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Calls Australia's Batting 'better' Than India's Ahead Of Test Series?

TOC vs EBC playing 11 prediction

Town Club predicted playing XI - Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Pankaj Shaw, Mariza Danish Aalam, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chatterjee

East Bengal Club predicted playing XI - Shreevats Goswami (W/K), Arindam Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal

TOC vs EBC live: Players to watch out for

Town Club - Md Kaif, Aziz Ansari, Artira Chatterjee

East Bengal Club - Shreevats Goswami, Mukesh Kumar, Dipanjan Mukherjee

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Shows Fans Another Talent In His Armour Besides Cricket; Watch Video

TOC vs EBC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Shreevats Goswami (C)

Batsmen – Arindam Ghosh, Abhijit Bhagat, Purab Joshi, Pankaj Shaw

All-rounders – Arnab Nandy, Aziz Ansari, Md. Kaif (VC)

Bowlers – Mukesh Kumar, Aritra Chatterjee, Ananta Saha

TOC vs EBC Dream11 prediction

According to our TOC vs EBC match prediction, Town Club will win this match.

Note: The TOC vs EBC Dream11 prediction and TOC vs EBC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TOC vs EBC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | On 26/11 Anniversary, Sehwag, Kohli Remember Heroes' 'selfless Courage & Human Spirit'

Image Credits: CAB Facebook

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.