TOC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2nd Semi-final Preview

Town Club will face Mohun Bagan in the 2nd semi-final match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Tuesday, December 8. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TOC vs MBC match prediction, probable TOC vs MBC playing 11 and TOC vs MBC Dream11 team.

TOC vs MBC live: TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction and preview

TOC were level on points with TMC in the league stage, but it was the net run rate which kept them in the second position. They also finished the league stage with 7 wins and are looking strong to make it to the final of the tournament after such a fabulous league stage.

MBC on other hand did not have a very smooth journey in the tournament and were almost on the verge of losing out on a place in the knockout stage, but they really turned things around at the end and qualified in third place. Both teams look equal on paper and will be fielding their best players in Playing XI. Fans could witness a good contest between these two sides.

TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: TOC vs MBC probable playing 11

TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: TOC probable playing 11

Gitmoy Basu (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee

TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: MBC probable playing 11

Debabrata Das (wk), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari

TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TOC vs MBC Dream11 team

Md Kaif-I

Aritra Chaterjee

Azaz Ansari

Writtick Chatterjee

TOC vs MBC match prediction: TOC vs MBC Dream11 team

TOC vs MBC live: TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction

As per our TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, TOC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TOC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TOC vs MBC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TOC vs MBC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

