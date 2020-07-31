Tom Banton Dismissed Again By Ireland's RSA Import Curtis Campher 2 Years Later: Watch

The England vs Ireland ODI series went underway on Thursday, July 30 with the first of three ODIs at Rose Bowl, Southampton. On the back of David Willey’s five-for and Sam Billings’ 67*, the Eoin Morgan-led side pipped the visitors by six wickets to go 1-0 in the series. The England vs Ireland first match marked the ODI debuts of Harry Tector and all-rounder Curtis Campher.

England vs Ireland first ODI

England vs Ireland 2020: Curtis Campher gets Tom Banton on debut

In his maiden international appearance itself, Curtis Campher claimed the wicket of dynamic English batsman Tom Banton to leave the hosts struggling at 78-4. Interestingly, this was not his first success against the Buckinghamshire-born cricketer. In 2018, Curtis Campher dismissed Tom Banton when the two were playing for their respective Under-19 teams. At the time, Campher was donning the national colours of the South Africa Under-19 unit. The all-rounder later shifted to Ireland and applied for the Irish national cricket team, through which he made his international debut.

Apart from accounting for the wicket of Tom Banton, Curtis Campher also scored a patient 59* with the bat. He came into bat when Ireland were struggling at 28-5. Campher’s innings came from 118 balls and he helped stretched his side’s score to 172. Unfortunately, his all-round heroics went in vain as England registered their opening points in the inaugural 2020–22 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

England vs Ireland 2020: ICC congratulates Chris Campher on dream debut

England vs Ireland 2020: Curtis Campher gets Tom Banton (again), watch video

ENG vs IRE live streaming

The ENG vs IRE live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs IRE live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The England vs Ireland second ODI will now be played on Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 PM IST. For ENG vs IRE live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Cricket Ireland Twitter page as well.

IPL 2020: Tom Banton in KKR

Tom Banton is slated to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During the IPL 2020 auction, the right-handed batsman was purchased for ₹1 crore (US$140,000) by the franchise. At the KKR camp, he will play alongside the likes of T20 heavyweights like Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, national captain Eoin Morgan and Ashes rival Pat Cummins.

