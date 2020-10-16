Tom Banton Set For Longer Rope In Kolkata Side With Eoin Morgan Becoming New Captain?

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 32nd match of the tournament as Mumbai will be taking on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the upcoming clash, the Kolkata franchise announced that their English import Eoin Morgan will now be taking over their captaincy from veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. Karthik was appointed as Kolkata captain in 2018 and he has led the franchise in 37 matches since then.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rising star Tom Banton likely to benefit from Eoin Morgan’s captaincy

After winning four out of their seven matches, the Kolkata team is placed at No. 4 on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. However, rising English star Tom Banton has only played one match for Kolkata so far in the season. The 21-year-old attacking batsman was acquired by the franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019.

With the announcement of Eoin Morgan’s captaincy, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain for England is likely to give a longer haul to his fellow countryman. As captain Morgan leads charge of Kolkata against defending champions Mumbai on Friday, October 16, one can expect Tom Banton to feature in their playing XI for the second time this season.

While Sunil Narine is expected to stay out for an indefinite time period, it might not come as a surprise if Morgan favours Banton's inclusion in the playing XI over the likes of Callum Ferguson or even Chris Green for that matter. It is also likely that Banton continues to open with Shubman Gill, making Rahul Tripathi come in at No.3, which could make Kolkata's openers' dilemma solved, an issue which has been ailing them this season.

Kolkata announces Eoin Morgan taking over captaincy from Dinesh Karthik

📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR https://t.co/6dwX45FNg5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

Tom Banton in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Tom Banton made his Dream11 IPL debut for Kolkata against Bangalore in Sharjah on October 12. However, the dynamic youngster failed to get going in his side’s unsuccessful run-chase against Virat Kohli and co. In pursuit of Bangalore’s 195-run target, Tom Banton scored just 8 runs from 12 balls.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, October 16. For Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

