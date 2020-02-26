Tom Curran Looks Forward To Playing Against "world-class Duo" Virat And Rohit In IPL 2020

Ahead of the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, English cricketer Tom Curran hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, calling the duo 'world-class players'. In the IPL 2020 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Tom Curran for the base price of Rs 1 crore. The English youngster has expressed excitement for the upcoming season of the franchise game.

Speaking to a news daily, the Rajasthan Royals player said that he is now looking to take on the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in IPL. He asserted that he's a great fan of the duo, adding that he is focussing on his own skills in the meantime and preparing for the time when he has the ball in his hand against two of the world's most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game.

Tom Curran made headlines after a quality show against South Africa in the recently concluded T20I series. Asked if he will be using the IPL as a platform to prepare for the showpiece event 'Down Under' scheduled for the end of the year, Curran said that every game he plays will have an influence on his selection for the World T20 in Australia. However, he added that he is not thinking so far ahead and wants to take one game at a time.

Curran will share the dressing room with the likes of Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in IPL and the pacer said that it will be a great experience to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business.

Jos Buttler happy to have Ben Stokes and Tom Curran in Rajasthan Royals

Dynamic English batsman Jos Buttler will be joined by fellow national teammate Tom Curran in his IPL team Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season. Apart from Tom Curran, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also expected to take the field when the team kicks off its IPL 2020 campaign on April 2.

In an interview with a leading online portal, Jos Buttler expressed his excitement over having a good English contingent on his side and added that it will help the franchise get immense support from cricket fans in the United Kingdom. In the interview, Jos Buttler also said that it is a big plus for him to have several English players in the Rajasthan Royals line-up as it makes any new situation or surrounding a “lot easier”.

