Tom Moody In Frame To Be Team India's Coach? 2-time World Cup Winner Interested: Report

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has now shown interest in replacing Ravi Shastri as Team India head coach. Shastri’s tenure with the national team is set to end after the T20 World Cup in the UAE and if reports are to be believed, Moody has planned to throw his hat in the ring.

Back in 2017 and 2019, Tom Moody expressed his desire for the same post, but couldn’t find luck. Moody currently works as the Director of Cricket for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and the Sri Lankan national team. From 2013 to 2019, he was also the head coach of SRH before Trevor Baylis replaced him.

Ravi Shastri, in the meantime, has already hinted at not continuing as Team India’s head coach after their campaign in the mega event ends mid-November. Hence, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has to scratch its head to find a replacement and Moody, reportedly, wants to try his luck out.

“It’s understood the former World Cup-winner and well-travelled coach is eyeing the Indian coaching job, which is set to be vacated by (Ravi) Shastri following the impending T20 World Cup,” reports stated.

As per PTI reports, Moody’s plans to join Team India has resulted in David Warner’s removal as the Sunrisers’ captain earlier this year.

“It’s believed the Sunrisers’ owners are influential figures in the BCCI, which could explain the decision to leave Warner out for their past half-a-dozen matches and turn to youth. Warner, too, has been approached by a number of other IPL franchises, who have been shocked by the run-scoring machine being sidelined,” the report mentioned.

Warner also lost his place from the SRH playing eleven after Kane Williamson took over as the team’s captain. When asked about Warner’s axing from the SRH lineup, Bayliss said that the decision was taken to give youngsters a chance. “We can’t make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match, we made the decision,” Bayliss was quoted as saying.

​Image: AP