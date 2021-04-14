Tom Moody Picks Indian All-rounder To Watch Out For Ahead Of SRH Vs RCB Clash

SunRisers Hyderabad's Director of Cricket Tom Moody in a video posted by the franchise on its Twitter handle had reflected the reason for the loss in their first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Tom Moody also hailed the fightback by Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey after losing early wickets. However, Moody named Abdul Samad as the player to watch out for ahead of their clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Samad came in and showed us once again he is the player to watch out for. He's got a great power game, the way he can come in and smash the very first ball out of the ground of a bowler of quality of Pat Cummins is exciting. So he is definitely another positives draw away for that performance," said SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody.

Tom Moody says RCB not any tougher challenge than any other team

Tom Moody also expressed his confidence that with the upcoming clash with the RCB, SRH's confidence will only improve. He said, "Will be looking to improve in our next game against RCB. The nature of the IPL is you are going to have games coming up very quickly and that's why it is important to get some early win to get that positive momentum so we have couple of days between the two games, I don't see being positive or negative. I think it's the nature of the tournament and the players know both mentally and physically that they have to be fresh and reset themselves before the next challenge and every team in the competition means a different challenge."

"RCB is obviously a star-studded side with a lot of dangerous International players and a couple of very dangerous Indian players, led by Virat Kohli. So we know we got a challenge ahead of us but I don't think it's any tougher challenge than any other team we face, so it's more about us focusing on our strengths to make to get that our part of the game sooner," added Moody.

SRH and RCB have clashed in IPL times so far in which 10 have been won by the SRH team while RCB have won 7 matches. In IPL 2020, these two sides won one game each in the league phase, and then clashed in the eliminator. However, RCB was defeated by the SRH in the eliminator.

