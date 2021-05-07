'Too Early To Say Whether T20 WC Needs To Be Moved From India': Pat Cummins

After the suspension of the IPL 2021 season midway, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins opined on the future of the T20 World Cup in India, saying that it was too early to decide whether it needed to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"It probably too early to say. It's (T20 WC) six months away. The priority should be for cricket authorities to work with the Indian government to see what's best for the Indian people. If it's going to be a drain on resources or it's not going to be safe, then I don't think it's right to play it over here. That's the first question which needs to be answered," Cummins told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Pat Cummins also revealed that he had felt quite helpless on being detached from the COVID-19 crisis in India, staying in hotels and training as per usual, adding that he was unsure whether playing for IPL was the right call during the health crisis. "Speaking to people back home, some had the view that it didn't see right cricket was going on over here in amongst all the COVID case. But the response I was getting from people in India was the opposite. They all said that with so many people in lockdown they really appreciate the fact that for three or four hours each night they can watch the IPL. It gives people a routine, it helps to keep them in homes. Everyone thought it was a positive the IPL was still going on."

Cummins who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had been one of the first players to donate generously to UNICEF Australia which has initiated 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' to help tackle the health crisis in India. The cricketer had donated $50,000 and had inspired several others including Cricket Australia to take up the initiative. "I wondered what could I do? India has been so good to me for so long as a player. The people are amazing. I wanted to try and help out and give back a little bit," he said.

