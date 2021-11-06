'Took Care Of Me Like Your Son': Rishabh Pant 'devastated' By Coach Tarak Sinha's Passing

Tarak Sinha, one of the most famous Indian coaches passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness. Sinha was 71-years-old and is said to have been fighting a brave battle with lung cancer for two months. He was known for having trained and being a father-like figure to the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, and Rishabh Pant. Pant took to social media to express his grief upon hearing the news, writing that Sinha treated him like a 'son' and that the Delhi coach will always be with him whenever he takes the field.

My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated.💔 You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences & prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir. 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/kLE7qlKMXK — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 6, 2021

"My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated. You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences & prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir."

Sinha was the founder of the Sonnet Club where some of the best cricketers have gone through.

"It is with a heavy heart we have to share this tragic news of Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of Sonnet Club, has left us for heavenly abode at 3 am on Saturday after a brave battle with lung cancer for two months," the Sonnet Club said in a statement.

Tarak Sinha's life at a glance

Tarak Sinha's other students include the dedicated and reliable players of Delhi cricket like Manoj Prabhakar, Surinder Khanna, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Sanjiv Sharma and the late Raman Lamba, all of whom ruled Delhi cricket and also played for India.

Then there are the domestic heavyweights like KP Bhaskar, the batting mainstay during the mid-1980s to early 90s. The post-90s was the time he produced a number of his better international players, including Aakash Chopra, women cricketers which included former national captain Anjum Chopra, all-rounder Rumeli Dhar alongside Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Ashish Nehra, and possibly one of the brightest stars of Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant.

The BCCI never used his expertise besides once when they decided to hand him the women's national team to coach. Then, he worked with a really young group of players that had the likes of Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj in its ranks.

(Image: @RishabhPant17/ Twitter)