'Took My Place In Playing XI & Now In Wimbledon': Rohan Gavaskar Takes Jibe At Karthik

Team India's veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Friday headed to Wimbledon to watch the semi-finals as the duo are currently in the United Kingdom for their commentary duties. Dinesh Karthik took to his Twitter handle and shared the picture of him and Sunil Gavaskar from England. Karthik shared a picture with a witty caption 'Wimble-Done' suggesting he has completed watching a live Wimbledon match. As soon as Dinesh Karthik shared the picture, Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan Gavaskar took a dig at the wicket-keeper batsman.

Rohan Gavaskar on Dinesh Karthik's picture with Sunil Gavaskar

Retweeting Dinesh Karthik's picture with his father Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan reminded the wicket-keeper batsman of the time when he replaced the Little Master's son from India's playing eleven in 2004. Rohan Gavaskar on a light note stated, "When DK made his debut for India, he took my spot in the playing 11 against England. He has now taken my spot at Wimbledon too. Hope you guys had some strawberries and cream and washed it down with some pimms, buddy." Read Rohan Gavaskar's tweet-

When dk made his debut for India , he took my spot in the playing 11 against England . He has now taken my spot at Wimbledon too 😂😂. Hope you guys had some strawberries and cream and washed it down with some pimms , buddy . https://t.co/4xyLEWNN9a — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) July 9, 2021

Notably, Dinesh Karthik made his ODI debut against England at Lord’s in 2004 where he replaced the former left-handed batter in Rohan Gavaskar. On the other hand, Rohan Gavaskar made his debut for Team India against Australia during the 2003/04 tri-nation series Down Under. Rohan Gavaskar featured in 11 ODIs for India, the last of which came against Pakistan in late 2004. Rohan Gavaskar could not carry forward his father Sunil Gavaskar's legacy as the cricketer retired from first-class cricket on 9 February 2012.

Sunil Gavaskar's career

The 1983 World Cup-winning player had an illustrious cricketing career. Gavaskar made his debut for India in 1971 and went on to play 125 Tests for his country. Gavaskar was the first cricketer in the world to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test format. The 72-year-old also had the most number of Test centuries for more than two decades before it was surpassed by another Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Gavaskar has 10,122 runs in Tests, which he scored at an average of 51.12. The former skipper also 34 Test hundreds and 45 half-centuries.

Gavaskar has also played 108 ODI games for India between 1974 and 1987, where he scored 3,092 runs at an average of 35.13. Gavaskar is a recipient of several awards and honours, including the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, the third and fourth-highest civilian awards in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded Gavaskar with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for Cricket in India in 2012.

