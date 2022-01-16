'Took Team India To Greater Heights': Umesh Yadav And Pujara On Kohli Leaving Captaincy

Team India cricketers Umesh Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara are among the latest to have reacted to Virat Kohli's announcement relaying his decision to step down as Indian Test skipper.

Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter, Umesh Yadav praised the skipper for leading India to unprecedented heights. "You led the team to achieve unprecedented heights, No 1 test team for so many years & made them a dominant force to reckon with. I know that in your next chapter, you will continue to contribute the same way and reap more success for the country. All the best Skip. Been a pleasure." he wrote.

Veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara, too, took to social media to congratulate Virat on his seven-year-long stint as an Indian captain and said that he indeed took Indian cricket to greater heights. "Congrats @imVkohli, on a captaincy tenure you can truly be proud of! You have driven Indian cricket to greater heights, and am sure have a lot more to contribute. Wishing you the very best!" tweeted Pujara.

Virat Kohli Test captaincy record: 40 wins in 68 games

In terms of matches, Virat Kohli led India in 68 games winning 40 of those, losing 17, and drawing 11. Under his captaincy, India never lost a Test series on home soil and also breached Australia's fortress twice and lead 2-1 after four Tests in the impending England Test series, with the decider to be held later this year. Under his leadership, India remained the number one Test ranking for a period of 42 months straight between October 2016 to early in March 2020.

Overall, Virat Kohli led India in 213 games across the three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) winning 135 of those (40 Tests, 65 ODI games and 30 T20I games), while losing 60. He also drew 11 games, tied three with four games ending in no results. The one thing, however, that he failed to achieve was a major trophy in ICC tournaments. India finished as runners-up in the 2021 WTC Championship as well as the 2017 Champions Trophy and also reached the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

