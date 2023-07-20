'I Know How Everything Works': IPL Megastar Ready To Make Comeback To Win T20 World Cup

The West Indies are currently facing India in a bilateral series as the team has failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The team has been struggling with form recently, as they also lost the most recent Test match to India, and now they will play the 2nd and final Test of the India vs West Indies series on July,20, 2023.

Russell made his last appearance for the West Indies at the T20 World Cup in 2021

Russell has 741 runs in 67 T20I matches for West Indies

Russell claimed to have spoken with the new WI coach, Darren Sammy

Andre Russell eyes return to the West Indies squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, who is well-known for his contributions to several T20 leagues, has declared his intention to represent the West Indies at the 2024 T20 World Cup. In order to fulfill his objective, he is prepared to put international service ahead of a few of his franchise league commitments.

Russell was left off the West Indies team for the T20 World Cup qualifiers last year despite having successful runs in T20 leagues all around the world. Unfortunately, because they were unable to qualify for the main draw, the team had to leave the competition early. Now that the T20 World Cup is just approaching, Russell is anxious to stake himself a spot in the West Indies team and hopes to contribute his explosive abilities and experience to the team's effort.

What did Andre Russell say about his possible return?

Talking to the Jamaica reporter the 35-year-old quoted:

I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad, I am willing to play a couple of series to make myself available. I am not just going to turn up and say I want to play at the World Cup from nothing at all. I know how everything works; I know I have to sacrifice a couple leagues in order to play for West Indies. I am willing to do that and try to give them the best chance in the World Cup, and whatever I can contribute in whatever area, I am willing to do it.

Andre Russell views the upcoming five-match series between the West Indies and India as a huge chance to stake out a spot in the West Indies team for the T20 World Cup. The talented all-arounder declared his availability and a fervent desire to compete for his nation in the coveted competition.

To reclaim his status on the national squad, Russell is prepared to work hard and participate in a few games. Russell is committed to doing everything in his power to qualify for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup, and his outstanding performances in the series against India may be crucial in doing so. He further claimed that he has had a conversation with the West Indies coach Daren Sami. However, there has been no updates on his possible return so far.