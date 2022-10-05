'Top-order Doesn't Trust The Middle-order': Pakistan Chief Selector's Surprising Statement

Pakistan Cricket Team chief selector Mohammad Wasim has made a surprising statement ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Wasim, while speaking to reporters, said the top order comprising Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan needs to show some faith in the middle order. Wasim stated that sometimes it seems like the top order doesn't trust the middle order and urged the team to improve this.

Pakistan chief selector's jibe at Babar and Rizwan

"It does look sometimes like the top order doesn't trust the middle order, but you can improve this. As a batter, you get disappointed, but at the same time, you have to look up to the other group as well. I am sure coaches have spoken and this isn't a good message that the top-two wickets falling result in the entire team getting out. So there is a need to show more faith on the others," Mohammad Wasim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

One of the key areas of improvement for the Pakistan Cricket Team is the performance of their top-order. It appears as if the team is overdependent on the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan to score runs. If Babar and Rizwan fail to put up runs on the board, the rest of the batting lineup collapses on most occasions. The same thing happened during the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England, where the Men in Green lost by 67 runs after failing to chase down 209 runs.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin later this month in Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Team will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to win given their recent performance in the shortest format of the game and also their run in the 2021 edition of the marquee ICC event.

Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Image: Twitter/PakistanCricket