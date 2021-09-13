'Top-quality Cricketers': Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On RCB's New Additions To The Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is looking forward to leading his side at the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As things stand, RCB are currently in third place in the IPL 2021 standings, having scored 10 points in seven matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals lead the standings with 12 points from eight games.

Virat Kohli is looking forward to leading RCB in IPL 2021 after ending the England vs India Test series prematurely. The series ended after a support staff member from the Indian camp tested positive for COVID. Speaking of ending the series early, Kohli told RCB's Bold Diaries, "Unfortunate that we had to end up here early, but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain. Anything can happen at any time. Hopefully, we're able to maintain a good, strong, and secure environment, and have a quality IPL."

"The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group & to resume a very good season that we started last time around," says captain Kohli.

Speaking of what can be expected in the IPL, Kohli said, "It's going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and then for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup."

The second phase of the IPL is set to begin this Sunday, with the Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings. As for RCB's first match, Kohli's side will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders next Monday.

Virat Kohli believes RCB's new additions are of top quality

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will welcome the likes of leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and batsman Tim David to the squad. Speaking of the new additions, Kohli said that he has been in touch with everyone over the last month or so. While he regrets replacing the key players, he insists that the replacements are 'top-quality cricketers.'

Royal Challengers Bangalore's full squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasarangal, Akash Deep.