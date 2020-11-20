Top-ranked T20I Batsman Dawid Malan Says Ranking Doesn't Help In Cementing England Slot

England batsman Dawid Malan has admitted that being number one in the shortest format of the game doesn't guarantee a spot in the team given the strength of options available to skipper Eoin Morgan and the selectors.

Malan had dethroned the current Pakistani skipper Babar Azam a couple of months ago to grab the 'Numero Uno' spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen in T20Is. Prior to that, Babar was the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format of the game from early 2018.

'It doesn't guarantee you a spot in the team'

"It is something I will probably enjoy more when I have retired. It is not something I am really looking at right now. It doesn't guarantee runs, it doesn't guarantee you a spot in the team. It's something that, the day I retire, I will look back on it with fond memories," ESPNcricinfo quoted Malan as saying. "But the higher your rankings in anything, the more you are looked to and the more pressure that is on you. That's something I am trying to not let affect me, by not worrying where I am in terms of No. 1, or 20, or 100 in the world," the 33-year-old cricketer added.

At the same time, the southpaw has also said that the only way he can consolidate his place in the side is by putting pressure on the players who have a spot in the England team.

"I can only do what I can do. I can't control selection. All I can do is put in the work in the nets and, if I get the opportunity to play, keep scoring as many runs as I can to put pressure on the guys that have the spots," Malan said.

What's next for Dawid Malan?

The London cricketer will next be seen in action in the upcoming away limited-overs series against South Africa that will be played from November 27 to December 9.

The two teams will lock horns with each other in a three-match ODI series that will be followed by three T20Is.

