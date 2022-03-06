Toughness Of Mind And Body Was One Of Warner’s Most Underrated Strengths: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, in his column for The Daily Telegraph, paid tribute to Shane Warne. Notably, the duo not just played international cricket together, but also spent a lot of time in the commentary box post their on-field careers.

Gilchrist said that keeping behind the stumps to Shane Warne is something he will cherish and added that he was brilliant with his mind games and used to intimidate the batters. He said, "To sit behind the stumps and see the theatre unfold from a showman of the highest order was an experience I will cherish for life. There were times when Warnie’s brilliant mind games felt like a Spielberg production when I kept to him. You could feel Warnie’s intimidation from the top of his mark. He’d wait and pause – and pause again – particularly to a new batter who would occasionally pull out of his stance which would only make Warnie start walking in.”

He further added that Warne was a tough cricketer who lived a lavish lifestyle, but when it came to the on-field action, he worked really hard and battled a lot of injuries “Toughness of mind and body was one of Warnie’s most underrated strengths. He may have lived the Hollywood lifestyle and been an A-lister of the highest order but, in a cricketing sense, he got down and dirty and worked really, really hard and had shoulder and finger surgeries and just put them aside.”

Adam Gilchrist recalls a story revolving Shane Warne's generosity

While recalling Shane Warne's generosity, Gilchrist revealed how Shane Warne arranged flights for a number of his English friends to an exclusive golf club and also paid for everyone's rounds of golf "A number of the English players flew via helicopter to an exclusive golf club outside Melbourne after Warnie arranged the flights and rounds of golf for them. I know they gave Warnie a gift for doing so but when the bill came in, it was five figures. When the bill arrived Warnie’s reaction was “oh, okay then.’’ At no point did he say “are they going to pay me?’’ He just quietly fixed up the bill and moved on. There was no complaining or whinging from Warnie. That was typical of the man and his generosity of spirit." he wrote.

Image: AP