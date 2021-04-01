TRA Vs PAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice 2021 Match Preview

Trentino Aquila are all set to face Padova in Match 15 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The TRA vs PAD match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here is our TRA vs PAD Dream11 prediction, TRA vs PAD Dream11 team and TRA vs PAD playing 11. The TRA vs PAD live streaming will be available on FanCode.

This is the second match of the day for Trentino Aquila who play Lonogo in the first match of the day. Despite losing 3 of their 5 matches, the team are currently placed 2nd on the points table and also stand a chance to improve net run-rate. They had beaten Padova in their earlier meeting by 9 runs and will look to do the double.

Padova, on the other hand, are sitting at the bottom of the points table with 2 points and this match is a do-or-die situation for the team. They have played 5 matches so far and have registered only one win. They have the highest team score of 167 in this tournament which came versus Royal Cricket Padova. They won that match by 44 runs. From here on, Padova need to win all matches to stay in contention for a place in the finals.

TRA : Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq (wk), Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Gurpreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali, Hamza Mohammad, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Hussain Tahir, Muhammad Irfan, Umer Razaq, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Tahir Mehmood, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Suleman Muhammad, Aqib Mohammad, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Kamran Zaman, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan.

PAD : Cresley Fernando, Damith Kosala, Salinda Kodikara, Nuwan Arachchige (c), Tharuka Rodrigo (wk), Nishendra Rodrigo, Abbas Ghulam, Sampath Ungamannadige, Prabath Marasingha, Akash Handun, Anton Costa, Asad Ali, Ramesh Silva, Ranil Fernando, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nissanka Kuda, Nissanta Athurugiriyage.

Atif Saleem Raza

Awais Asghar

Nuwan Sameera

Damith Kosala

As per our TRA vs PAD Dream11 prediction, TRA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TRA vs PAD match prediction and TRA vs PAD playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRA vs PAD Dream11 team and TRA vs PAD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

