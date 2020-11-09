TRA Vs SUP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Final Preview

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers will take on Harmanpreet Kaur and her Supernovas in the final match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. The TRA vs SUP live match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm on November 9 from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is our TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction, TRA vs SUP Dream11 team and TRA vs SUP Dream11 top picks.

TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction: Match preview

This year's Women's T20 Challenge is all set to come to a thrilling close at Sharjah on Monday. In a situation similar to the Dream11 IPL finals due to take place on Tuesday night, one team will be looking forward to a record extending title run, while one team will be eyeing their first-ever title. The Supernovas will want to extend their two title wins and the Trailblazers will look to win their maiden title at the series.

Not only will the Supernovas have experience on their side, they will also have the confidence of having beaten their opponents in their previous game just two days ago. In a must-win encounter, the defending champions showed up and produced a thriller good enough to silence all critics of the Women's game. Needing to defend 9 runs off the last over, Poonam Yadav put the Trailblazers under pressure with some brilliant death over bowling and led her team to the finals.

Together with Chamari Athapaththu's form and Shakera Selman and Ayabonga Khaka's bowling, the Supernovas look set to win another title here. This is unless, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad produce performances like the one they had against Mithali Raj and the Velocity side. Either way, a record will be set on Monday night.

TRA vs SUP playing 11 prediction

Trailblazers predicted playing XI - Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas predicted playing XI - Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka.

TRA vs SUP Key Players

Trailblazers - Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma

Supernovas - Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav

TRA vs SUP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia

Batsmen: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deandra Dottin, Veda Krishnamurthy

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Chamari Athapaththu

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone

TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction

According to our TRA vs SUP match prediction, the Supernovas will win this series to extent their record to three titles.

Note: The TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction and TRA vs SUP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRA vs SUP Dream11 team and TRA vs SUP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

