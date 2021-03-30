TRA Vs VEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice 2021 Match Preview

Trentino Aquila are all set to face Venezia in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The TRA vs VEN match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Monday, March 30, 2021. Here is our TRA vs VEN Dream11 prediction, TRA vs VEN Dream11 team and TRA vs VEN playing 11. The TRA vs VEN live streaming will be available on FanCode.

TRA vs VEN Dream11 prediction: TRA vs VEN match preview

This is the second match of the day for Trentino Aquila who take on Padova in their first match of the day. They would like to end the day on a high by winning both the matches. Going by their performance on Day 1, Trentino Aquila had one win and one loss. In their first match, they defeated Royal Cricket Padova by 7 runs but their opponents bounced back to beat them by 7 wickets in the second fixture between these two teams.

Venezia, on the other hand, will also play their second match of the day and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact. They won both their opening day fixtures versus Padova. In the first match, Venezia beat Padova by 10 wickets, while in the second match, they comfortably overcame their opponents by 8 wickets. They will look to keep their unbeaten run intact by beating Royal Cricket Padova and Venezia respectively. This should be a good contest to watch out for.

TRA vs VEN live prediction: Squad details for TRA vs VEN Dream11 team

TRA: Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi.

VEN: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Alamin Hossain, Sharif Ahmmed, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Hridoy Abdul, Kamrul Haque, Shermin Gomes, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan.

TRA vs VEN match prediction: Top picks for TRA vs VEN playing 11

Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad

Ali Saqib Arshad

Mahmudul Islam

Nazmul Haque

TRA vs VEN Dream11 live: TRA vs VEN Dream11 team

TRA vs VEN live: TRA vs VEN match prediction

As per our TRA vs VEN Dream11 prediction, VEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TRA vs VEN match prediction and TRA vs VEN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRA vs VEN Dream11 team and TRA vs VEN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.