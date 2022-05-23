Trailblazers Vs Supernovas LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Live?

The Women’s T20 Challenge is all set to return on Monday after a two years break and will feature the Supernovas locking horns against the defending champions Trailblazers in the opening game. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas game will be played on Monday evening, at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. The match will feature two of the most prominent Indian women’s cricketers going against one another as the Trailblazers is led by Smriti Mandhana, while Harmanpreet Kaur leads the Supernovas.

Apart from the above-mentioned teams, the third team to participate in the tournament, Velocity, will be led by Deepti Sharma. Following the opening game on Monday, Supernovas will take on Velocity on May 24, while Trailblazers face Velocity on May 26. The tournament will conclude with the final on May 28, before the summit clash of the Indian Premier League 2022 is played on May 29.

Having said that, it is pertinent to mention that the Supernovas have already won the title twice under Harmanpreet, out of which the last came in 2019. Meanwhile, the BCCI is also in process of organising a full-fledged Women’s IPL tournament, starting 2023. The T20 league is expected to provide the women’s game with a significant boost.

Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India, interested to watch the Trailblazers vs Supernovas match, can tune in to the live telecast by host broadcaster Star Sports Network. The match will be also streamed live on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at the MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Fantasy Team

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Deandra Dottin, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Salma Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Predicted Playing XIs

Supernovas Predicted Starting Line-up: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)