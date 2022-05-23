Trailblazers Vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Dream11 Team, Playing XI And More

The Trailblazers are set to face Supernovas in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on Monday, May 23. The tournament returns after a one-year break since it was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune at 7:30 PM IST. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the defending champions Trailblazers who also have impressive players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav in their ranks. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun are part of the foreign contingent for the Trailblazers.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Supernovas team in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. The likes of Alana King, Deandra Dottin and Suné Luus will be part of the foreign contingent for the Supernovas. Here is a look at Trailblazers vs Supernovas Dream11 Prediction, Trailblazers vs Supernovas playing XI details, and other Women's T20 Challenge 2022 details.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Taniya Bhatia, Richa Ghosh

Batters – Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhan, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders – Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Yadav, Alana King

We are now just a day away! Live action to unfold in less than 24 hours. Excitement level 💯#My11CircleWT20C 🏆 https://t.co/ohGorFf3fK — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 22, 2022

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Trailblazers vs Supernovas match

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune might have slowed down with several matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played at the venue. However, a score of 125-135 can be a good one on the wicket and the skipper winning the toss might want to have a bat first.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas fantasy picks

Harmanpreet Kaur:

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will have to shoulder the responsibility of helping the team put up a competitive total on the board. With loads of experience at her disposal, Harmanpreet will be key to Supernovas' success. The India T20I skipper had a decent outing during the 2022 ODI World Cup where she scored 318 runs including a hundred and two fifties in seven games.

Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav will be playing for defending champions Trailblazers and will have the responsibility to choke the run flow in the middle overs and also pick up wickets. She will be key to Trailblazers' journey towards yet another final as they look to defend the title that they won in 2020.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Playing XI

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

Supernovas

Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh