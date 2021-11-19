Travis Head Names His Pick On Who Will Succeed Paine As New Aussie Skipper For Test

Tim Paine on Friday stepped down as the captain of the Australian Cricket Team in Test format after his private text exchanges with a former Cricket Tasmania employee was made public. Tim Paine's astonishing decision came ahead of the important Ashes 2021-22 slated to kickstart from December 8. Now, cricket experts and fans have started their guessing game about who would succeed Paine as the new skipper of the Australian Cricket Team in the Test format and lead them in the upcoming Ashes. Now, Australian batter Travis Head, who was addressing a press conference when Paine announced his decision to step down, was asked about his choice on who could lead Australia.

Speaking to media, Travis Head stated that he chose Australia's speedster Pat Cummins who is also Australia's vice-captain in Test to lead the Kangaroos against England in the upcoming Ashes. "Obviously Pat’s been well spoken about, named as vice-captain, it’s hard to go past him, or give him the opportunity to, he’s someone who oozes leadership, not only in the way he presents himself and speaks and the way he goes about things and the way he trains, but also when he’s on the field,” Head said.

Tim Paine steps down as captain of Australian Cricket Team in Test

Coming back to Time Paine's decision, the cricketer announced this after his private text exchanges with a former Cricket Tasmania employee was made public. Paine announced his decision to resign at a press conference held in Hobart, where he apologised to his family, fans and teammates for his past behaviour. Paine said leading the Australian men's cricket team has been the "greatest privilege" of his sporting career. The 36-year-old added that he will remain a committed member of the Australian team and that he looks forward to taking part in the upcoming Ashes series.

Ashes 2021 Schedule

Coming to the Ashes 2021 schedule, the first Ashes Test will be played at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12. The second Test will take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be hosted by the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fourth test between January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with Perth Test between January 14 and 18.

(Image: AP)