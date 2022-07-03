Trent Boult Attempts MS Dhoni's Signature Helicopter Shot, Fails Miserably; WATCH

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's helicopter shot is easily one of the most famous cricketing shots in the world. A bunch of top-class players, including the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, have already emulated the shot on several occasions while playing in the IPL and on the international stage. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is the latest player to join the bandwagon as he can be seen replicating the shot in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals.

In the video, Boult can be seen playing a handful of shots while practicing in the nets, including Dhoni's signature helicopter. However, the Kiwi pacer failed in his attempt to emulate Dhoni's helicopter shot. The video is apparently from the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Boult, who was part of the Mumbai Indians squad until last season, joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022 for a sum of Rs. 8 crore. Here's the video of Boult trying the helicopter shot.

Boult had a relatively quiet IPL this year as he picked just 16 wickets from 16 games at an average of 30.75 and with an economy rate of 7.94. Boult recently played in the three-match Test series against England, where his side lost all the games.

Dhoni in IPL 2022

As far as Dhoni is concerned, the former India skipper is currently in his hometown of Ranchi, where he is enjoying some free time with his family. Dhoni had a really bad IPL season this year as Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament's history. Dhoni himself had a poor season with the bat as he scored just 232 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 123.40.

Dhoni was recently spotted taking ayurvedic therapy from a roadside practitioner in a village near Ranchi. He is reportedly suffering from knee pain. Dhoni visited the roadside practitioner despite having access to world-class medical facilities at the tip of his fingers. The village where Dhoni is seeking therapy is nearly 70 kilometres away from Ranchi.

Image: PTI/AP