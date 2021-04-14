Trent Boult Makes An Unusual Request To Mumbai Indians Squad After Thrilling Win Vs KKR

Bowling a thunderous last over, Kiwi speed gun Trent Boult struck twice to help Mumbai Indians clinch the last-over thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders. The spectacular team effort led by the bowlers who pulled back things in the last 5 overs helped the defending champions register their first win of the IPL 2021. After a valiant comeback that ended with Boult's lethal last over, the Kiwi pacer has made a special request to the Mumbai Indians squad.

As the MI squad celebrated the win in the dressing room, Trent Boult after being awarded the dressing room Man of the Match award urged the team to not force him to bat again. Boult's request came after the defending champions were brought down to the very last wicket as Andre Russell unleashed himself in the last few overs of the first innings. Boult was the last-man-standing as KKR cleaned up the remaining wickets by the end of the 20th over.

"Brilliant to get over the line in the end. Obviously nice to hang in there. Some good lessons out there.. Let's take those and move forward into the next part of the tournament. But don't please make me bat again, alright? I don't want it," said Boult after the win against KKR.

In his thunderous last over, Boult defended 15 runs and picked two big wickets of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik, snatching the game from KKR. Apart from Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Burmah and Krunal Pandya were also awarded the dressing room Man of the Match award. Setting the target of defending the cup, Pandya roared that the win against KKR proved why MI is the best franchise in the world.

"This is what we are known for. We never give up. We showed why we are the best in the world. Great team effort. This is just the beginning, the end goal is to lift the cup," said Pandya.

"Very happy to get our first win. The best part was that we made mistakes but we did not let it affect our game. We kept on pushing and finally got the win. So I am very happy. We learn from our mistakes and keep getting better," said Jasprit Bumrah after bowling a tight penultimate over eventually leading to Mumbai's victory.

MI survive KKR scare

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose its bearings in an astonishing manner as Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningly fell short giving defending champions their first win. Krunal (1/13 in 4 overs) and Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls). But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under checks in a game that will be talked about for years to come. especially how KKR capitulated.

